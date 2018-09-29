Funeral for Eight Mile fire victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday for the three people killed in a house fire last week. Services are planned for 15-year-old Nahriah Hughes, 17-year-old Maynora Smith, and their stepfather Michael Allen.

A visitation is planned for 10 to noon Saturday morning at Mobile Sunlight District Auditorium. That's located at 809 Seminary Street in Prichard. The funeral service will be at noon.

This week there have been a series of vigils and fundraisers designed to help the surviving family members with expenses.