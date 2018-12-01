Fundraiser Friday for Saraland girl with DIPG, rare brain cancer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video

CHICKASAW Ala (WKRG) - The community is rallying around a second Gulf Coast girl facing a rare form of brain cancer, DIPG. You may remember, in August, 2018, Aubreigh Nicholas lost her fight to DIPG after almost a year-long battle. Aubreigh captured the hearts of many in the Mobile/Semmes community.

Friday morning, a group of women rallied to support Mary Beth Ezell and her family through this diagnosis.

"She's a wonderful kid, she's so sweet, she's so happy, she's so energetic," said Kayla Steade.

A month ago, Steade and her family heard Mary Beth was battling DIPG, or Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. "She was diagnosed on Halloween, it's a really big shock, you know it's something that is devastating to happen to your family," said Steade. She continued, "it was just complete shock."

Steade is Mary Beth's cousin. "We all have a positive attitude, we're trying to think positively," said Steade.

The community and the family are navigating this difficult diagnosis together. Friday morning, a group of women part of a boot camp in Saraland put together a spaghetti dinner.

"A couple of us know Mary Beth and her family," said Mistie Tillman.

All the profits go to Mary Beth's family. "It was the right thing for us to do," said Tillman.

They raised more than $6,000 to support them.

"It's just so heartwarming that the community has come together like this, I didn't really expect it to be like this big, and everyone come together, so willingly," said Steade.

There will be another benefit for Mary Beth and her family in January. You can keep up with her family and their projects here.

With medical, travel and other expenses April Bridshaw, a relative to Mary Beth, created a GoFundMe page for Mary Beth and the family. "Her parents had noticed her "gait" was off a day or two before and then she fell and they knew it wasn't a normal trip, two days later and here we are, with this life-changing information," Bridshaw shares on the page.

Bridshaw writes, "PRAYERS, first and foremost we ask for your prayers. Please pray for her and our family. Any & All prayers and donations are beyond appreciated."

To make donations to Mary Beth click here.