Fraud Fighters: Scam calls

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Evey Owen with AARP Alabama joins us to talk about ferreting out frauds on the phone. Here's a look at our conversation.

Q: What are the differences in legal and illegal robocalls? What sets them apart?

A: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allows robocalls for some informational or noncommercial purposes, such as polling, political campaigning and outreach by nonprofit groups (including AARP). Your dentist's office can robocall you with an appointment reminder, or an airline with news about a flight change.

Illegal robocalls include telemarking spam -- which means automated sales calls from companies that you have not authorized to contact you, as well as attempts at outright theft. Prerecorded messages dangle goodies like all-expenses-paid travel or demand payment for nonexistent debts to get you to send money or give up sensitive personal data. Recent examples include the social security scam, jury duty scams, or health insurance scams.

Q: What is spoofing and why is it important?

A: Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. To try and entice you to pick up their illegal robocall, scammers fake the area code or the prefix that appears in your caller ID to make the call seem local and make you think someone you know is calling.

Spoofing has given the criminals the upper hand: a recent survey by AARP found that U.S. adults are more likely to answer a call seemingly from a local area code (59%), an area code where friends or family live (44%), or an area code and telephone exchange that matches their own (36%).

Q: What are other tactics fraudsters can use on robocalls to scam us?

A: People are more likely to be ensnared by scam pitches involving threatened losses-"You owe unpaid taxes" or "You are facing jail time for missing jury duty"-than those promising rewards-"You've won the foreign lottery" or "You qualify for a free vacation."

Q: What are the do's and don'ts for people to protect themselves?

A: Do's · Add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry at www.donotcall.gov or at 1-888-382-1222.

· Explore free or low-cost call blocking options that are compatible with your phone and your service provider.

· Verify the identity of a questionable caller - look up the number and call them directly.

· Report scam calls to the proper authorities.

Dont's

· Don't answer calls directly- instead, screen incoming calls with voicemail.

· Don't press any keys or say something in response to a prerecorded message.

· Don't follow instructions to "speak to a live operator."

· Don't rely on Caller ID alone. The number can be 'spoofed' to appear legitimate.

Q: Where should people go for more information?

A: Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at this link to learn about the latest scams, look up or report scams in your area on our scam-tracking map, and sign up for our biweekly Watchdog Alert emails to keep you up to date on the scammers' latest tactics.

