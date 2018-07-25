Former football player sues McGill-Toolen
Eric Williams claims he suffered brain injuries due to "negligence" of staff
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- A former McGill-Toolen football player is suing the school and his former coaches after suffering a brain injury during spring practices three years ago.
Eric Williams has filed a lawsuit in Mobile Circuit Court claiming the actions of the school, its coaches, and trainers resulted in "permanent physical, emotional, neurological and cognitive deficits." The action claims that McGill-Toolen was "negligent" and did not properly "train and supervise their employees to follow basic guidelines provided by the Alabama legislature and the Alabama High School Athletic Association."
Williams, then 15, claims on May 7, 2015, he suffered "several blows to the head" during a tackling drill and showed signs of a concussion. The lawsuit claims Williams was not referred to a doctor and did not receive a physician's clearance to return to practice, although he did consult with the team's trainer. On May 11, 2015, Williams returned to practice and during the same drill lost consciousness. Williams was taken to an emergency room where "a craniotomy was performed due to a subdural hematoma."
Among those named in the lawsuit are The Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile, McGill-Toolen Athletic Director Bill Griffin, Principal Michelle Haas, Head Coach Caleb Ross, Defensive Coordinator Earnest Hill, Assistant Coach Carl Jackson, and trainer Drew Garner.
Ross is no longer coach at McGill-Toolen and now lives in Prattville.
Williams is represented by attorney Craig Lowell of Birmingham.
A spokesperson for the archdiocese has not yet returned a call for comment.
