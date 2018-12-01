Former Auburn, Saints player Nick Fairley arrested in Mobile on menacing charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Former Auburn and Saints player Nicholas Fairley has been arrested in Mobile.
According to the Mobile County Jail log, Fairley was booked into Metro Jail at 4:48 p.m. on two menacing charges. Fairley posted bail a few hours later.
This is not Fairley's first time in Mobile Metro Jail. He was arrested in May 2012 on a DUI and marijuana possession in April that same year.
Fairley attended Williamson High School in Mobile. He later played for the Auburn Tigers in 2009 and 2010 as a defensive tackle. Fairley went on to play in the NFL where he played for the Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams, and New Orleans Saints.
