Former Auburn, Saints player Nick Fairley arrested in Mobile on menacing charges Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Former Auburn and Saints player Nicholas Fairley has been arrested in Mobile.

According to the Mobile County Jail log, Fairley was booked into Metro Jail at 4:48 p.m. on two menacing charges. Fairley posted bail a few hours later.

This is not Fairley's first time in Mobile Metro Jail. He was arrested in May 2012 on a DUI and marijuana possession in April that same year.

Fairley attended Williamson High School in Mobile. He later played for the Auburn Tigers in 2009 and 2010 as a defensive tackle. Fairley went on to play in the NFL where he played for the Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams, and New Orleans Saints.