Family of Theodore woman shot in Moss Point asking for prayers

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)-- A Theodore family is asking for prayers after a woman is shot several times alongside her boyfriend two nights ago.

It happened in the parking lot of the Olivet Baptist Church in Moss Point, Mississippi.

Sandra Rosson’s family says she and her boyfriend, Charles ‘Chuck’ Foster, were in Moss Point Tuesday night doing work for a bonding company when bullets flew through their car.

“Nobody would’ve thought something like this would happen, especially to her," Sabrina Pendergrass, Sandra's daughter, tells News 5.

Police say the suspect or suspects took off before they got there.

The couple was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, both in critical condition.

“She’s got three bullets. Two in the side and one in the back of the head that shattered," said Pendergrass.

She tells us her mother has swelling, bleeding and bruising on her brain. Rosson also has a blood clot in her brain.

However, her daughter says she's able to speak. “Everybody continues to pray for her and for Chuck because they both need prayers bad.”

Moss Point police haven’t identified any suspects. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the department or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

MOSS POINT POLICE: 228-475-1711.

CRIME STOPPERS: mscoastcrimestoppers.com