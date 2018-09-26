Emotional vigil remembers the missing and the murdered Video

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) - A victim’s vigil was held Tuesday night at Gulfquest Maritime museum. It honored those who have family members missing and those who’ve loved ones to homicide. Every person who attended had a story. Julie Thomas is still looking for Daniella Vian who’s been missing since July 17th. She said, “she literally disappeared and we don’t know what happened to her. We need to help each other bring our baby’s home.”

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there are more than 40 current missing person cases in Alabama. Brittney Woods has been missing since 2012. To honor the search, her 8 year old daughter Payton held a birthday party for her mom who would have turned 26 today.

But for some of the people attendance, answers to the loss of a loved one bring little solace. Robert Brown lost his son, niece and nephew in Citrolenelle to Derrick Dearman. Dearman was just convicted of 10 counts of murder. Brown said, “I got justice for my son, he’s gonna get what’s coming to him for what he did.”

This was the 8th year for the event honoring victims. However, those in attendance state they try to help each other every day.