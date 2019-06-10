Mobile County

DNA tests confirm Danniella Vian was in car pulled from Bayou Sara

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:23 AM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The remains discovered in a car in Bayou Sara in May were those of missing mother Danniella Vian, DNA tests have confirmed.

Vian's car was pulled from the water May 2. Investigators said her death was likely the result of an accident.

Family reported Vian missing nearly a year earlier after she disappeared during a night out with friends on July 17, 2018.

