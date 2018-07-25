Crews start to repaint eastern end of Mobile's Bankhead Tunnel
The Bankhead Tunnel is looking blue
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- You may not be feeling blue, but Mobile's Bankhead Tunnel is starting to look that way. Crews are now starting to repaint the eastern end of the tunnel.
Part of the "vibrant" new look involves painting the tunnel blue and green. This is part of a larger project the Alabama Department of Transportation has been working on for more than a week now.
Nightly lane closures in the Bankhead Tunnel continue Monday through Thursday until the work is finished.
ALDOT says they hope to have the project done by August 5, weather permitting.
