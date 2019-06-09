Country club GM optimistic Heron Lakes will bounce back Video Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Monday most golfers should have an easier time getting around Heron Lakes Country Club. A new shipment of golf carts is coming following the second devastating fire there in two weeks. The club is trying to bounce back following back-to-back disasters. Club members are taken aback by what they've seen.

"It’s deplorable," said Golfer Jim Flanagan. "It’s a fine club." General Manager Carlos Serrano says he’s only been on the job for about a year. He says they’ve been focused on building up the establishment.

"These are two little hiccups that pushed back things a little bit, we’re not where we want to be, we’re headed in the right direction, we’ve had a lot of growth in the last 10-12 months and this is just another hurdle," said Serrano. The causes for both fires are still under investigation.

"Definitely odd and suspicious I haven’t slept very well the last two nights," said Serrano. "As far as labeling it one thing or another I’m not going to label it until I get all the facts and see what’s going on." Members I spoke with applaud the management for trying to make sure play continues.

"They’re doing a great job yes," said golfer Lamar Lee. Between the fire from two weeks ago and the latest one, 90 golf carts went up in smoke. Serrano says he also wants to put to rest claims made by people on social media that say the two recent fires are some sort of insurance scam. The general manager says they lease their carts so any insurance money for vehicle damage would go to the company that owns them not the country club.

