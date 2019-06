Conti St. and Joachim St. get colorful makeover in Downtown Mobile Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jim McLean [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jim McLean [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jim McLean [ + - ] Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- An intersection in Downtown Mobile may look a bit different next time you walk or drive by.

Rainbow Mobile hosted a crosswalk painting at Conti St. and Joachim St. The painting has rainbow colors, Mardi Gras masks, and flowers.

Take a look at the creativity come to life in our Facebook live below: