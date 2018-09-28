Community holds vigil for family members killed in Eight Mile house fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Prichard house fire vigil [ + - ] Video

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) -- Members of the Prichard community came together remembering two Blount High School students and their stepfather who died in a house fire Sunday in Eight Mile.

It's been a hard week for Aylesha Allen who lost everything, including three family members in the fire.

She told News 5 she's received an outpouring of support, especially from the Blount High School community who tells her she'll always be part of their family.

When members of the Blount High School Alumni Association heard two students were killed in a house fire in Eight Mile, they wanted to help. They, along with Prichard community members, collected donations for the Allen family. Aylesha said, "Today's a better day. I feel better. I'm doing better."

Aylesha lost her two teenage daughters and husband in that fire. She says the showing of support means everything to her and would mean everything to her girls. She said, "I know right now they're looking down, looking at their school. They're so proud that I'm pretty sure they want to jump out of heaven and just tell them, you know, I know how excited they are."

Members of the Prichard community and Blount family prayed with Allen and gave her the donations along with a check. Flettie Tandy with the Blount Alumni Association said, "These people in Prichard and surrounding area has really stepped up for this family."

Allen tells us the funeral for both girls and their stepfather will take place on Saturday, September 29, at 11:00 A.M. at the Sunlight District Auditorium in Prichard.