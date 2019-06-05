Community bands together for sidewalks

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Governors Highway Safety Administration does a national state by state study every year looking at pedestrian deaths. From January to June of 2018, Alabama saw 40 people killed by being hit by a car. One neighborhood took getting sidewalks into their own hands and now are about to complete part of the original plan they made back in 2006.

The Village of Spring Hill was founded in 2006 with a goal of making the Spring Hill area more pedestrian friendly. News 5 spoke with the President of the Village of Spring Hill, Linda St. John, to see just how hard it would be for any other neighborhood in Mobile to be able to do the same. St. John said, We write the grant, we submit it to the city, and the city has to submit the grant for us."

It may sound easy, but there's a lot more to it. St. John says these sidewalks are a big undertaking. She said, "Everybody thinks that when we put a sidewalk on the ground, we just dreamed it up months ago, it is about a two-year process."

The process involves city leaders. St. John says the Village of Spring Hill works with Mobile City Council-members Gina Gregory and Joel Daves because the projects are within their jurisdiction.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sidewalk plan from Village of Spring Hill

Currently there are two sidewalk projects being engineered on North McGregor Avenue. Once that is complete, the group will have accomplished one of its original goals, connecting Old Shell from I-65 to University Boulevard with sidewalks. St. John said, "We sort of identify and initiate the projects within their districts. Tell them where the need is, meet with them, and if they want to help fund the projects, they will a lot of times put some of their money into the projects to make them happen in their districts."

St. John said the group works with businesses and homeowners who may be impacted by the sidewalks coming in. Senior paster of Springhill Presbyterian, Buz Wilcoxon said the sidewalks actually help bring in more people. He said, "Now, we're right here on the path that a lot more people are walking and biking by than they would be otherwise."

Wilcoxon lives in the area too. He said he's excited for his kids to grow up where they can walk to the grocery store. He said, "I'm imagining down the road as they develop their independence and they want to get out and do stuff without mom and dad tagging along, sidewalks are a great way to do that safer."

While the end result of a sidewalk gets people excited, St. John reminds it takes a lot of work, and some fundraising. She said, "Usually the projects are around 200-thousand dollars, so we're responsible for the engineering and surveying as well, so basically we have gotta raise about 60-thousand dollars for every single sidewalk project that we put down privately."

The Village of Springhill is far from done, they are currently looking at future projects.