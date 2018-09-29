Chikesia Clemons granted new trial in viral arrest case Video Video Video Video Video Video Video Video

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman at the center of a viral arrest video has been granted a jury trial.

Chikesia Clemons was arrested at the Waffle House in Saraland on April 22. She was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Clemons' friend recorded the arrest and shared it on social media. The video went viral and gained national attention when civil rights activist Al Sharpton got involved.

In July, Clemons had a bench trial in Saraland Municipal Court where a judge found her guilty of the charges.

Clemons appealed the ruling to the Mobile County Circuit Court. Her attorney Marcus Foxx says a judge has agreed to hear her case. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her jury trial is set for December 3.