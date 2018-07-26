Celebrate National Dance Day in downtown Mobile!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: Visit Mobile This photo appears on the Visit Mobile website, to promote National Dance Day.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Calling all dancers! How would you like to celebrate National Dance Day Saturday?

The Downtown Mobile Alliance is inviting dancers and those who just like to bust a move to Cathedral Square Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. The goal is to learn a dance and all perform together at 10:00 a.m.

The dance is available to learn online before Saturday on the Dizzy Feet Foundation website. There will also be instructors on hand to help everyone learn the routine Saturday morning. If you can't learn it, that's OK! Just come out and move to your own beat! The whole purpose is to get some exercise and have fun!

There is a Farmer's Market going on in Cathedral Square at the same time, so you can sample local fruits and vegetables and home-made crafts and goods.