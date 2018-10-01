Caught on Camera: Viewer spots white dolphin in Dog River
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A News 5 viewer captured what he says is a white dolphin in Dog River.
Video taken by Gary Lewis shows what appears to be a white porpoise expose it's back and dorsal fin from the water.
Whether it's a white dolphin or not, it's a rare sight in Dog River!
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Caught on Camera: Viewer spots white dolphin in Dog River
- Oakleigh House may close, will stay open until money runs out
- No injuries in late night fire in Midtown Mobile
- "Fight Oar Die": First ever all US Military Veteran rowing team
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida man finds cockroach in Burger King Whopper
- Early morning crash claims life of driver
- Florida man hit, killed by car
- OCSO helps homeowner with rattlesnake