Mobile County

Caught on Camera: Viewer spots white dolphin in Dog River

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2018 07:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2018 07:38 PM CDT

Caught on Camera: Viewer spots white dolphin in Dog River

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A News 5 viewer captured what he says is a white dolphin in Dog River.

Video taken by Gary Lewis shows what appears to be a white porpoise expose it's back and dorsal fin from the water. 

Whether it's a white dolphin or not, it's a rare sight in Dog River!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center