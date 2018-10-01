Caught on Camera: Viewer spots white dolphin in Dog River Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Gary Lewis [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Gary Lewis [ + - ] Video Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A News 5 viewer captured what he says is a white dolphin in Dog River.

Video taken by Gary Lewis shows what appears to be a white porpoise expose it's back and dorsal fin from the water.

Whether it's a white dolphin or not, it's a rare sight in Dog River!