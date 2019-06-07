Caught on Camera: Car on Fire on Lott Road near Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG)- A car was on fire on Lott Rd. near Semmes Friday morning.
Video sent in from a News 5 viewer shows the small car engulfed in flames. This is near McCrary Rd. just north of Semmes.
In the video it shows the car is hooked up to a tow truck while on fire. We are working to find out more information.
