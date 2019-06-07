Mobile County

Caught on Camera: Car on Fire on Lott Road near Semmes

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:06 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 12:13 PM CDT

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG)- A car was on fire on Lott Rd. near Semmes Friday morning. 

Video sent in from a News 5 viewer shows the small car engulfed in flames. This is near McCrary Rd. just north of Semmes. 

In the video it shows the car is hooked up to a tow truck while on fire. We are working to find out more information.

