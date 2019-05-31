Mobile County

BREAKING: Police respond to Waffle House robbery

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:31 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:32 AM CDT

UPDATE: (4:35 am) -- Police say the suspect ran away. It's not clear if the suspect was armed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Police are responding to a robbery call at a Waffle House on Moffett Road, near the intersection of Moffett and University. We aren't sure if anyone was hurt or arrested. This is a developing story.

