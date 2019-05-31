BREAKING: Police respond to Waffle House robbery
UPDATE: (4:35 am) -- Police say the suspect ran away. It's not clear if the suspect was armed.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Police are responding to a robbery call at a Waffle House on Moffett Road, near the intersection of Moffett and University. We aren't sure if anyone was hurt or arrested. This is a developing story.
