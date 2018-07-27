BREAKING: Police investigate man shot at Mobile gas station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Club House Road late Thursday evening.

Police say a man was shot in the leg at the gas station on the corner of Clubhouse Road and Riverside Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital, with unknown injuries, according to MPD.

Mobile Police have not released any possible persons of interests or suspects.