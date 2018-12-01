BREAKING: Mobile Police end Dauphin Street death investigation, name suspect Video

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile Police have concluded their investigation into the deadly assault that took place on Dauphin Street near Boo Radley’s. After presenting the facts of the case to the District Attorney’s Office, the decision has been made that the case will go before a grand jury.

On Friday, November 16, 2018 around 2:57 a.m., police responded to Boo Radley’s in reference to an assault complaint. Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Caleb Hopkins on the ground unconscious.

Investigators determined that Hopkins fell and struck his head on the concrete during a fight. He was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injury.

The suspect in this case is 21-year-old Drake Mercer.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, please call police at 251-208-7211.