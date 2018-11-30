UPDATE: Reckless driving leads to warrant arrest at McDonald's on Dauphin St.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There was a heavy police presence at the McDonald's on Dauphin St and Springdale Blvd. after police made a traffic stop.
According to police, they made a traffic stop after they spotted a car driving recklessly. During the stop, they found out the driver had a warrant. Police say the 3 other people in the car possible have warrants as well.
During the course of the traffic stop, back up was called to the scene leading to about a dozen police cars in the parking lot.
No one was injured during the incident.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
