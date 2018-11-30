UPDATE: Reckless driving leads to warrant arrest at McDonald's on Dauphin St.

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There was a heavy police presence at the McDonald's on Dauphin St and Springdale Blvd. after police made a traffic stop. 

According to police, they made a traffic stop after they spotted a car driving recklessly. During the stop, they found out the driver had a warrant. Police say the 3 other people in the car possible have warrants as well. 

During the course of the traffic stop, back up was called to the scene leading to about a dozen police cars in the parking lot. 

No one was injured during the incident. 

We will update this story as more information comes in. 

 

 

