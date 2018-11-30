UPDATE: Reckless driving leads to warrant arrest at McDonald's on Dauphin St. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There was a heavy police presence at the McDonald's on Dauphin St and Springdale Blvd. after police made a traffic stop.

According to police, they made a traffic stop after they spotted a car driving recklessly. During the stop, they found out the driver had a warrant. Police say the 3 other people in the car possible have warrants as well.

During the course of the traffic stop, back up was called to the scene leading to about a dozen police cars in the parking lot.

No one was injured during the incident.

We will update this story as more information comes in.