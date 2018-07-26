Copyright by WKRG - All rights reserved

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department says the county has seen its first case in 2018 of Vibrio Vulnificus. The MCHD says the exposure happened in the Mobile River. In a press release, the MCHD says, "Vibrio bacteria naturally live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer. However the bacteria can be present throughout the year in some areas. While Vibrio bacteria can enter the body through a break in the skin, it can also come from consuming contaminated seafood."

The Alabama Department of Public Health says that you should not enter water if you have open cuts. If you are injured in the water, clean the would immediately. There have been eight confirmed cases of Vibrio in the state in 2018 including in Baldwin County.