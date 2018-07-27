Mobile County

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Satsuma

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 03:42 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 05:11 AM CDT

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire on Oak Avenue off Highway 43 near Satsuma High School.

The fire started shortly before 3:30 a.m.

