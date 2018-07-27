BREAKING: Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Satsuma
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) - Firefighters are responding to a house fire on Oak Avenue off Highway 43 near Satsuma High School.
The fire started shortly before 3:30 a.m.
News 5 has a crew headed to the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning beginning at 4:30 a.m.
SSAB hosts "Fill the Bus" school supply
BREAKING: Police investigate man shot...
