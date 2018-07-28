Backpack giveaway in Mobile

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile, AL (WKRG) - The clock’s ticking to the start of the school year and this church in Mobile is working to make sure parents are ready. Pathway Church’s annual book bag giveaway started at 9 Saturday morning. Hundreds were lined up before the doors even opened. People came filing in not just for the school supplies but also snacks, haircuts and a chance to fellowship as well. Organizers say this is just one way they give back to their community.

"One we love our community we’re thankful to God and Mobile it’s one of the greatest towns in America and I tell people if you can’t get to Heaven get to Mobile. It’s a beautiful place amazing people, parents have a heavy lift you’re buying new clothes, haircuts, and all that stuff so we like to make that lift a little bit easier for mom and dad," said Lead Pastor Travis Johnson. I only got the chance to visit one location. A second Pathway Church in Mobile County was also doing a giveaway simultaneously. Both locations had about 500 backpacks apiece.



