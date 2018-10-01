Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- - An Autism support group is hosting a special training session for police and fire officials to help them learn better techniques when encountering people with special needs.

The training will be today at the West Mobile Regional Library. The training is hosted by the Interaction Advisory Group. Organizers say it focuses on helping first responders learn how "to interact with those with a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder," and "avoid miscommunications, unnecessary detainments and injuries."

The training is today at the library from 9:30 am to 1 pm. The training is free to the first 50 first responders according to a news release:

During interactions with first responders, the challenges of language processing speed and communication skills associated with ASD may at times appear to be noncompliance or oppositional, when there is no intent for such behavior. First responder trainings for ASD decrease the likelihood of miscommunications that are a result of ASD features. *Autism Spectrum Disorder --News Release



