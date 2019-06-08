Annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Saturday Video Video Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Hundreds will gather at Battleship Memorial Park to compete and watch the 6th annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Bay. Teams of 21 people will row 46 foot long authentic Hong Kong style Dragon Boats across the water in front of the USS Alabama.

The race is sponsored by Infirmary Health. If you're not signed up for the race, you can watch the boats from the banks. The money raised supports Fuse Project and their community revitalization project in Mobile. For more information click here.

