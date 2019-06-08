Mobile County

Annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Saturday

By:

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 04:08 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:01 PM CDT

Annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Hundreds will gather at Battleship Memorial Park to compete and watch the 6th annual Dragon Boat Race in Mobile Bay.  Teams of 21 people will row 46 foot long authentic Hong Kong style Dragon Boats across the water in front of the USS Alabama. 

The race is sponsored by Infirmary Health.  If you're not signed up for the race, you can watch the boats from the banks.  The money raised supports Fuse Project and their community revitalization project in Mobile.  For more information click here.  
 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center