Alabama Power to close nearly half of all business offices statewide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama Power plans to close nearly half of their offices around the state including four in Mobile County.

"To more effectively serve our customers’ evolving needs, we are better positioning our operations by combining selected business offices and Appliance Centers across our service territory," wrote spokesperson Beth Thomas. Locations in Theodore, Bayou La Batre, Citronelle and Prichard will close by August 9th.

"Currently, there are 86 offices open throughout the state. Once the offices are combined, our total will be 46," wrote Thomas. "Forty-six offices are remaining throughout the state to serve our customers. In the Mobile area that includes downtown Mobile, West Mobile and Saraland. In addition to these offices, customers can also pay and manage accounts electronically or set up auto pay online. And we have more than 2,500 authorized payment locations at local retailers since 2017. These locations include WalMart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Fred’s and Piggly Wiggly. Customers can find payment locations near them at alabamapower.com/payinperson." Thomas said the company would work with employees affected by the closures but didn't indicate how many job losses there may be.

This appears similar to another consolidation by Alabama Power's parent company. In December 2017 our sister station reported Georgia Power closed all of its payment offices.