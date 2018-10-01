Mobile County

Alabama man sentenced to life in teen's Mississippi death

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 12:49 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 12:49 PM CDT

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - An Alabama man has been convicted of capital murder in Mississippi for the death of a missing teenager.

News outlets reported Matthew Moberg of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to life in prison without parole.

Sixteen-year-old Brian Parker of Semmes, Alabama, had been missing since May 2017 before his body was found on a logging road in southern Greene County.

Parker was last seen alive with Moberg on security video at a store in Lucedale on May 23, 2017.

Mobile County, Alabama, authorities said Moberg gave inconsistent statements about Parker's possible whereabouts after he was reported missing.

Moberg has a prior conviction in Alabama for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder. He pleaded guilty and had been released from Alabama prison three months before Parker's death.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center