AL Senate passes bill cracking down on stolen guns, heads to governor for signature

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Senate on Thursday unanimously approved a bill that would make it a Class C felony to possess a stolen gun.

The bill has already cleared the House. It now heads to Governor Kay Ivey for her signature.

Stolen guns have been used to kill two Alabama police officers this year, including Mobile police officer Sean Tuder in January.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber brought this issue to Montgomery to help fight a growing problem on our local streets.

Under current law, having a stolen gun leads to a felony charge only if the stolen weapon is worth $1,500 or more. Since many stolen weapons aren't worth that much, the crimes often lead to misdemeanor charges.

This bill would add any stolen firearm to the list, regardless of its value.