"Prichard Love" donation drive and vigil for Eight Mile fire victims happening today

The Prichard community is hosting a donation drive for the victims of a fire in Eight Mile on Thursday September 27..

15-year-old Nahriah Hughes, 17 year-old Maynora Smith, and their stepfather Michael Allen were killed in the fire early Sunday morning. The teenagers' two sisters and mother were able to escape the home safetly, however all of their belongings were burned in the fires.

Today the community is hosting a donation drive called Prichard Love at High Point Park beginning at noon.

The family is in need clothing and shoes: girls size clothing 10 & 14 and shoes size 2 & 6. Size extra large and 20 in women's clothing, and size 10 in women's shoes. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family.

At 6 p.m. there will be a vigil in memory of Nariah, Maynora, and Michael.