"Fight Oar Die": First ever all US Military Veteran rowing team

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A new team has come to town, but this one is a little extra special. It is made up of four members who are all U.S. Military Veterans. They're called the "Fight Oar Die" rowing team and are the first ever all American military veteran ocean rowing team.

They will attempt to race across 3,000 miles of the Atlantic Ocean. In December 2018, this four person crew will take on the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge. This one of a kind race has challenged individuals and teams from around the world since November 2013.

"Our military men and women who have served on behalf of the United States face many challenges during and after their military service," according to a press release. "The mission of competing in a race of this caliber will help increase awareness of and support for the cognitive, behavioral, and physical health of our Military Veterans including PTSD and suicide."

For more information about Fight Oar Die, you can follow the team on their website.