"Billa Bears" arrive, will keep memory of fallen MPD officer alive

MOBILE,Ala (WKRG) - Stuffed bears will keep the name and legacy of a fallen Mobile Officer alive, and help children in need of comfort. The Justin Billa Memorial Foundation announced on Facebook that the first "Billa Bears" have arrived and will go to Justin Billa's hometown of Houma, Louisiana. Billa was shot and killed in the line of duty on February 20th. His wife, Erin Billa, since helped organize the foundation and first told News 5 about the bears in an exclusive interview in April. A main mission is to bridge the gap between police and the community. She first told WKRG about the upcoming "Billa Bear" project earlier this year.

The full Facebook post reads:

We are so excited that the Billa Bears have arrived! They will

Be distributed to local law enforcement as well as Justin’s home town of Houma’s police department. The idea of the bears is to keep Justin’s legacy alive by giving these bears to the local children that could use an extra smile. We are also excited that the Mobile Area Association of Realtors has made their Christmas party themed around the Bears so we can order even more in the future. 🖤💙🖤