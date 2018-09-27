$4.1 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Saraland Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Saraland Police Department found around 130 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $4.1 million during a traffic stop on I-65.

It happened Friday, September 27 when members of the Special Operations Unit stopped James Bernard Braddy of Opa Locka, FL. for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 65.

According to SPD, during the stop, police officers assisted by a police K-9, located and seized 62 packages of cocaine and assorted US currency concealed inside of a 2016 Ford Expedition Braddy was driving.

Braddy was arrested for trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into Metro Jail.