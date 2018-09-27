Mobile County

$4.1 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Saraland Police Department found around 130 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of $4.1 million during a traffic stop on I-65. 

It happened Friday, September 27 when members of the Special Operations Unit stopped James Bernard Braddy of Opa Locka, FL. for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 65.

According to SPD, during the stop, police officers assisted by a police K-9, located and seized 62 packages of cocaine and assorted US currency concealed inside of a 2016 Ford Expedition Braddy was driving.

Braddy was arrested for trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into Metro Jail.

