MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County virtual student is accused of making threatening comments in a school chat room.

Officers responded to E.R. Dickson Elementary School Monday afternoon to investigate the threat. They determined the child did not pose an actual threat to anyone at the school.

Police said the child does not attend the school but is on virtual learning.

No criminal charges will be filed. However, the student could still face discipline by the school district.