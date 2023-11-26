MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile will celebrate Rosa Parks Day on Friday, Dec. 1, according to the Mobile County Commission.

Two exhibits to honor the Alabama civil rights activist will be displayed in the Mobile Government Plaza atrium. They are titled “Tired of Giving In: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” and “The Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” an MCC news release stated.

They will be on display from noon on Monday, Nov. 27, until 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 and can be viewed during Government Plaza’s normal business hours.

Both exhibits, funded through a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services, are on loan from the Troy University Rosa Parks Library, according to the commission.

About Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks was arrested on Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus.

This act led to the yearlong Montgomery Bus Boycott and helped usher in the civil rights movement.

Parks became an NAACP activist, becoming the Montgomery office’s secretary in 1943, and participating in several high-profile civil rights campaigns, according to the Library of Congress’ website. She also organized and collaborated with civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King and E.D. Nixon.

Parks has been called “The First Lady of Civil Rights” and “The Mother of the Freedom Movement.”

This year will mark Mobile County’s first observance of Rosa Parks Day. Alabama began recognizing the day in 2018, according to the commission.

