UPDATE: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says armed, dangerous man in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Douglas Bates is in custody.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Douglas Bates. Deputies say Bates is in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard. The sheriff’s office says he is armed and dangerous

According to the Mobile Metro Jail log, Bates has numerous theft and burglary charges. His most recent charges include reckless endangerment, attempting to elude from police, and forbidden possession of a firearm.

If you see him, call Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories