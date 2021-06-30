UPDATE: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says armed, dangerous man in custody

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Douglas Bates is in custody.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Douglas Bates. Deputies say Bates is in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Hamilton Boulevard. The sheriff’s office says he is armed and dangerous

MCSO is searching for MICHAEL DOUGLAS BATES. He has bailed out in the area of DIP and Hamilton blvd. He is armed and dangerous #crimetips pic.twitter.com/h7p1gNgIy8 — Mobile Sheriff (@team_sheriff) June 30, 2021

According to the Mobile Metro Jail log, Bates has numerous theft and burglary charges. His most recent charges include reckless endangerment, attempting to elude from police, and forbidden possession of a firearm.

If you see him, call Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.