Mobile County says employee data, sensitive information may have been compromised

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –Mobile County acknowledges the possibility of employee data and sensitive information being compromised.

Mobile County was hit by a cyber attack in early June. A spokesperson for the county is now acknowledging that some unauthorized access happened on May 24th, saying employee information may have been compromised in the process. Mobile County will be sending a letter to those employees moving forward to give those affected resources to secure their sensitive information.

The statement from Mobile County:

As previously addressed, Mobile County recently discovered suspicious activity related to some of its computer systems. We immediately shut down and launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Once the forensic specialists confirmed that our network was secure, we safely restored our systems. Although our investigation is ongoing, we have determined that certain computer systems were subject to unauthorized access on May 24, 2021. Through the forensics process, thus far, we understand that employee information may have been at risk and have decided to provide Mobile County employees with notice and information about credit and identity protection. Mobile County and specialists continue to review the contents of the affected systems to determine what, if any, sensitive information regarding other parties was contained within these systems. As we confirm other potentially affected data, we will provide notice to the impacted population. We understand that you may have questions regarding this incident, and request they be directed to privacyevent@mobilecountyal.gov.