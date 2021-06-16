Mobile County rolls out new alert system for all residents

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County has just launched a new system to alert residents of information they need to know about.
By texting MOBILEALERT to 226787, any Mobile County resident can register to receive information,
emergency alerts or any other message that authorities throughout the county deem
important to notify the community.
This community notification system was purchased by the Mobile County Communications
District (911 Board), but it will be available to all public entities who need to
communicate to the community quickly.
Examples of messages or alerts through the system could include road closures,
local flooding, extreme traffic back-ups, first responder activity in a particular area, and parade
information during Mardi Gras.
The Mobile County Communications District says the system will not be used for commercials or political statements, and it is designed for local and public officials to notify the community of needed information.