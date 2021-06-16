Mobile County rolls out new alert system for all residents

FILE – This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Apple iPhone XR on display at the Steve Jobs Theater after an event to announce new products, in Cupertino, Calif. Security experts are calling a newly announced security vulnerability the worst yet affecting Apple’s iPhone. Google researchers say the mere act of visiting a small group of malware-infected websites was enough to allow attackers to steal sensitive information from iPhones, including text messages, photos and real-time location data. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County has just launched a new system to alert residents of information they need to know about.

By texting MOBILEALERT to 226787, any Mobile County resident can register to receive information,

emergency alerts or any other message that authorities throughout the county deem

important to notify the community.

This community notification system was purchased by the Mobile County Communications

District (911 Board), but it will be available to all public entities who need to

communicate to the community quickly.

Examples of messages or alerts through the system could include road closures,

local flooding, extreme traffic back-ups, first responder activity in a particular area, and parade

information during Mardi Gras.

The Mobile County Communications District says the system will not be used for commercials or political statements, and it is designed for local and public officials to notify the community of needed information.