Mobile County recycling center cuts hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County recycling center on Hitt road is reducing its operating hours effective Labor Day, Sept. 6.

According to a press release sent out by the Public Affairs Department for Mobile County, usage has been exceeding capacity since mid-July, coinciding with the times other local recycling drop-off locations were temporarily closed. Monthly car count averages have increased by about one-third, and the average volume of recycling dropped off per car has increased similarly, Mobile County noted. Because of this increase, labor requirements at the center have increased significantly, according to the Public Affairs Department for Mobile County.

The recycling center, managed by Goodwill Gulf Coast, Inc., is reducing its operating hours to Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will be closed on Sundays. The new hours will be in place until further notice.

The facility accepts residential household recyclables: paper, paperboard, cardboard, glass bottles and jars, aluminum cans, steel cans, plastic bags and these plastics: #1, #2 and #3-#7. The facility asks that to avoid contamination, rinse items that previously held foodstuff or liquid, uncapped bottles/jars, and remove items from any bags before placing the bags in recycling bins.

If you have any questions, call the Mobile County Recycling Center at 251-459-8426. For more information on Mobile County’s recycling center, click here.