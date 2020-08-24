Mobile County Public Schools updates 2020-2021 school calendar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System released its updated 2020-2021 school calendar.

“We have been working with the Alabama Department of Education to update our 2020-21 calendar in a way that would allow us to keep most of our originally scheduled holidays and have students in class the required number of hours. The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners approved this calendar today, and we are looking forward to officially beginning instruction remotely on September 1,” the school system said in a Facebook post.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories