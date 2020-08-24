Mobile County Public Schools updates 2020-2021 school calendar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A sunken chest wall, or pectus excavatum, is more common than you may realize. USA Health is the only hospital using cryoneurablation as part of treatment for the condition in the region. Only a few hospitals in the country use the procedure.

Doctors say it isn't something that's discussed much due to patients being embarrassed about it. But if your child has a chest wall abnormality where their breastbone sinks into their chest, you should definitely talk to their pediatrician about it. It may be solely cosmetic, but even that can cause anxiety and socialization problems for children. Worst-case scenario, it can lead to serious cardiac issues.