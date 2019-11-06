Mobile County Public Schools releases new safety protocol for basketball games

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With basketball season starting Thursday, Mobile County Public Schools has released a new safety protocol for games.

MCPSS will be utilizing portable metal detectors for high school basketball games, the same walk-through and hand-held metal detectors used for football games.

Below is the list of new protocol:

1. Police officers will be present at each basketball game, monitoring the gymnasium and parking lot.

2. Schools will have ONE designated area for spectators to enter.

3. Walk-through metal detectors will be utilized at the entrance, which will be manned by off-duty police officers as well as a designated school official.

4. Metal detector wands will also be used at entrances as an additional security measure.

5. No one will be allowed into any game without going through the proper security checks.

6. There will be a uniformed officer at the entrance as long as spectators are allowed to enter.

7. There will be ABSOLUTELY no passes out; everyone entering the game MUST buy a ticket regardless of the amount of time remaining in the game.

8. Any suspicious individuals or activities, including suspicious attire, should be reported to uniformed officers immediately.

9. MCPSS reserves the right to deny entry and/or remove anyone from its sporting venues.

10. Only clear bags, including purses, will be allowed inside any MCPSS sporting event; all bags will be searched upon entry. Backpacks WILL NOT be allowed in the gymnasiums (NO EXCEPTIONS).