Mobile County public schools closing after Tuesday instead of Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public Schools will close after Tuesday classes instead of Wednesday, according to a post on the district’s Facebook Page. The schools will be closed until April 6th.

FULL UNEDITED STATEMENT :

AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM SUPERINTENDENT THREADGILL:

MCPSS Parents and Guardians,

Due to several factors, I have made the decision to begin the district-wide school closure effective at the close of business today, March 17, 2020. Again, all MCPSS campuses and offices will close at the end of business today, March 17, until tentatively April 6. As we receive information from the governor’s office related to the school closure and/or the reopening of school, we will continue to keep each of you abreast via email, our webpage www.mcpss.com/coronavirus, and through social media.

A separate correspondence will be sent to all employees this afternoon detailing work schedules beyond dismissal today. Also, we will release our feeding program plan today to make sure our children do not go hungry. Feeding sites and times will be included in the information you will receive later today.

All students in attendance yesterday and today were given academic enrichment packets. For students who have not been present to receive their packets, we are requesting that parents pick up your packets from your school’s office today through Friday at 3 p.m. We strongly encourage parents to pick up packets from their child’s school, as some information in the packets is not accessible online for students in grades 6-12. However, the K-5 packets, for those who have internet access, may also be accessed online at www.mcpss.com/coronavirus.

If school does not resume on April 6, we will be communicating further instructional plans beyond the student packets, if needed.

Additionally, in the next few days, we will be communicating a full online learning platform for ALL SENIOR (12th grade) students and parents. This is being done to ensure that in the event school is delayed even further, our seniors will remain on track to graduate in May.

There are still several unknowns related to the coronavirus pandemic and decisions will continue to be made throughout the closure period. Therefore, I encourage each of you to continue checking your email and social media for updates from MCPSS.

Please try to remain safe and healthy during this time. I truly appreciate your support of our district and the decisions being made during such an uncharted time.

Sincerely,

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent

