MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The county is observing Rosa Parks Day for the first time in Mobile history.

In 2018, Alabama lawmakers declared Dec. 1 the day to honor Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon who decided to stay seated on the Cleveland Bus in Montgomery in 1955. She refused to give up her seat for a white man during segregated times.

“The stand she took ignited a revolution, and I don’t think the world was ready for it at that particular time, but someone had to do it,” Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton said.

The state left it to counties and municipalities to observe the day. Mobile County commissioners voted to participate five years after the state’s observance passed.

“It’s long overdue, but it’s better to have it than not to have it, and I am glad to have lived long enough to be a part of it,” Clopton said.

In 1943, Parks joined the NAACP as an activist.

Clopton was only a year old when Parks made her mark; he is now the president of the Mobile NAACP branch.

“I lived through ‘separate but equal,’ and separate but equal was not equal,” Clopton said.

In Government Plaza in Downtown Mobile are two exhibits that the Troy University Rosa Parks Library loaned to the county.

Featuring the story of what Rosa Parks did and the impact that followed, they are called “Tired of Giving In: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” and “The Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.”

“There was so many just like her, amazing women that were also mentioned in this exhibit,” Mobile County Public Affairs Manager Dena Pollard said.

Pollard says this is only the beginning of Mobile County Rosa Parks Day celebrations.

“Plans are in the works to make next year’s celebration even bigger,” Pollard said.

The exhibit will be open till Dec. 8 during normal Government Plaza hours.