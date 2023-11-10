MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —A local man faces 20 child pornography charges, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Thursday, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly executed a search warrant at the home of Michael Jerome Elder, 49, of Mobile.

While searching Elder’s electronics, deputies allegedly found hundreds of images and videos containing child sexual abuse materials, according to District Attorney Keith Blackwood‘s communications office.

Elder is charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of child pornography and 10 counts of unlawful dissemination of child pornography, according to a news release from the DA’s office. His bond hearing was scheduled for today.

Elder previously faced child pornography charges, according to past News 5 reports.

In 2018, officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant on Elder’s devices and reportedly discovered illegal pictures in his possession.

Elder served a sentence for five counts of child pornography possession, according to the MCSO. Five charges of disseminating or displaying child pornography were dismissed.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Steve Skipper Artist of the Year