Mobile County License Commission Eight Mile location re-opens

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile County Seal_423637

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of being closed due to renovations, the Eight Mile location of the License Commission office is open.

The office at 4557 St. Stephens Road is open to the public, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All offices of the License Commission are closed on Wednesdays.

According to officials, the new upgrades and improvements will enhance the efficiency for taxpayers. Also for convenience, online services to renew car tags and register new vehicles (purchased locally) are available at www.mobilecountylc.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories