Mobile County License Commission Eight Mile location re-opens

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After months of being closed due to renovations, the Eight Mile location of the License Commission office is open.

The office at 4557 St. Stephens Road is open to the public, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. All offices of the License Commission are closed on Wednesdays.

According to officials, the new upgrades and improvements will enhance the efficiency for taxpayers. Also for convenience, online services to renew car tags and register new vehicles (purchased locally) are available at www.mobilecountylc.com.