Mobile County leaders concerned over lack of vaccinations and increased COVID-19 hospitalizations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Mobile county leaders concerned about the drastic rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, getting vaccinated is what their solution is to the problem.

Those county health and government officials met today to push for just that at a press conference with the Covid Unified Command, which hasn’t met since the last spike in case numbers.

With only 1 in 3 Mobilians being fully vaccinated, health and county leaders say we’re moving in the wrong direction. According to Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) in the last month, there has been an almost 400 percent increase in hospitalizations. The vast majority of those being people who aren’t vaccinated.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD saying “Its a little frustrating when we all have been working tirelessly in the last year to trying to keep the systems from getting overwhelmed waiting on a vaccine and now here it is and we still hitting what will be our fourth spike and so we are all tired and we wish people would get vaccinated and there is a high level of concern.”

MCHD says the age range mostly getting infection right now are those 18 to 29. They say there have been a few cases where someone vaccinated has tested positive or been hospitalized, but the vast majority of hospitalizations are those unvaccinated

These unvaccinated hospitalization increases happening across all four Mobile hospitals. Will Admire the CMO and VO of Infirmary Health saying “we’ve all had an increase in hospitalizations in the last week and so not to be an alarmist, but just to let you know that we must keep our guard up, we must still practice good hygiene, social distancing, masking, and the best form of prevention is vaccination.

Those leaders speaking Friday say they never expected with a readily available vaccine they would need to address this rise, yet again. Merceria Ludgood the County Commission President saying “I find it unfortunate, disheartening that once again we find ourselves being alarmed about the resurgence of covid 19 cases and to remind people that the one way to decrease the likelihood of severe illness and death is to get vaccinated.”

As for the city and county, they don’t plan on implementing another mask mandate or any other COVID-19 restrictions, but they hope this is a wakeup call for citizens to roll up your sleeve and get your vaccination.