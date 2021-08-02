Mobile County hits highest positive COVID-19 cases recorded since beginning of pandemic, MCHD says

Mobile County, ALA. (WKRG) — Mobile County setting a record in COVID-19 positive cases.

Covid-19 continuing to rise in cases and hospitalizations in Mobile County. Mobile county health department reporting the highest weekly number of cases since the start of the pandemic. The numbers speak for themselves with high increases each week in July, now hitting that record number of 3,123 positive cases. The health department expects another record to be broken this week as well. “I would say happy Monday, but it’s not a happy Monday. There is no end in sight, the numbers are continuing to go up.” Dr. Rendi Murphree with MCHD saying Monday during the department’s daily covid briefing.

Since May case numbers have skyrocketed. At the beginning of May, cases were relatively low sitting at the mid 100s.In just the last two weeks we have increased over 2 thousand cases…That record case number sitting at over three thousand cases. “It’s The highest rates of covid transmission that we have seen in this entire pandemic. It’s a very sad day for me and mobile county to see so many cases occurring. 32% of those who got tested, testing positive last week, also setting a record.” Dr. Murphree went on to say.



And those in the younger community continue to make up the majority of positive cases. There was a 47 percent increase in the rate of covid-19 cases reported among those 18 to 24. “60 percent or so of cases are in people who are 18-49 years old, so still hitting those younger populations to have milder illness thank goodness, but also have very low vaccination rates.”



The daily number hospitalized is at a point we have not seen since the peak on January 11th and they’re rising. University hospital’s ICU is at 100 percent capacity and other mobile county hospitals aren’t far behind, all are in or close to the 90 percentile.

Health officials warn things could continue to get worse saying increased vaccinations are the only solution.

“It’s an overtaxing of our hospitals, our entire health care system that could be avoided with higher vaccination rates in our community. So please even if you don’t think covid will impact you think about the impact of an overloaded healthcare system on you and your family.” Dr. Murphree said.

In addition to pushing for those unvaccinated to get vaccinated, Dr. Murphree also says she encourages all those in Mobile county to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask indoors regardless of if you’re vaccinated or not.