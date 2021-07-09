Mobile County Health Department seeing ‘dramatic increase’ in COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin, Clarke, and Mobile Counties are listed in the “very high” risk category for the spread of Coronavirus. Mobile County health officials report they’ve seen a strong uptick in cases over the last couple of days.

The Mobile County Health Department’s Doctor Rendi Murphree said she thinks the spike comes from the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Data from the health department shows a jump from 10 cases on July 5, to 74 cases on July 6. Dr. Murphree said the Delta variant has been detected in Mobile County. She said, “Right now the UK variant, the Alpha variant, is still the predominant strain in Mobile County residents, but the Delta variant will quickly catch up. It’s about 50 to 70 percent more infectious than the alpha variant and the parent COVID strain.”

While cases may be increasing, she does not expect pandemic restrictions to make a comeback. She said, “It’s unlikely that there’s going to be, you know, political will, public health will, you know, residents willing to go back to a mask order. I don’t see that happening.”

She said Coronavirus is mainly being transmitted among young people. “We have, you know, mostly an unvaccinated workforce. Young people have very low vaccination rates,” said Murphree.

See the full interview from the 4 on 5 below: