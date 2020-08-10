Mobile County Health Department releases new COVID-19 data

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County now has more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.

During a daily briefing by the Mobile County Health Department, Doctor Rendi Murphree explained the county saw its largest spike in cases on Sunday, but that the number is artificially high. She said due to a new laboratory coming onboard with results, including some from early July, there were more cases reported than would regularly be on that day.

The health department released a new graph on Monday, which Dr. Murprhee explained is not as easily influenced by new labs coming on board.

Mobile County Health Department Event Week data

Typically, the health department reports COVID-19 cases by the “Report Week” which is the week a positive laboratory result is reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health, but reporting this way is affected by delays in reporting, processing delays, manual data entry, manual data processing, and more.

This new graph reports COVID-19 cases by the “Event Week” which is based on the illness onset date, specimen collection, or report date, whichever is earliest. This method of reporting is less affected by delays.

More new data reveals nearly three percent of COVID-19 cases are in children under age five. The highest proportion of cases is in the 25-49 age group which accounts for nearly 40-percent of new cases. Doctor Murphree said if we see the 18-24 category rise significantly, it could be due to colleges going back to in person learning and testing students.

In addition to ages, data also breaks down COVID-19 cases by gender revealing more than 57-percent of people with COVID-19 are women, while nearly 43-percent are men. You can see more of that data HERE on page two of the document.

While the Mobile County Health Department did release a new graph, Dr. Murprhee did say there is one number people should not expect to see much longer. She said the presumed recovery number is difficult to keep up with and that the current figure of 3,713 is a low estimate. Dr. Murphree said this number will more than likely go away with it being difficult to follow.

You can find the Mobile County Health Department’s full weekly report HERE.

