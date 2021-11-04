Mobile County Health Department receives limited supply of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

MOBILE, Ala. — Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD), has received a limited amount of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Because of the limited amount, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations can only be made by appointment. Call 251-690-8889 for times and locations. MCHD’s new walk-in vaccination and testing clinic at the Festival Centre in West Mobile is not expected to have the pediatric vaccine until at least sometime next week.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for this age group is a reduced dose (10 micrograms), two-dose series. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends all children ages 5-11, including those with underlying conditions and previous COVID-19 infection, get the COVID-19 vaccine.

INFORMATION FROM THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH

The Alabama Department of Public Health has provided the following information from the CDC:

• COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes) and

long-term complications, such as “long COVID,” in which symptoms can linger for months. The spread of

the Delta variant resulted in a surge of COVID-19 cases in children throughout the summer. During a 6-

week period in late June to mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents

increased fivefold,

• COVID-19 vaccines have undergone – and will continue to undergo – the most intensive safety monitoring

in U.S. history,

• Vaccination, along with other preventative measures, can protect children from COVID-19 using the safe

and effective vaccines already recommended for use in adolescents and adults in the United States,

• Similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing

COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting,

and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common

side effect was a sore arm,

• Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19, therefore reducing their risk of

severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications,

• Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions

to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.